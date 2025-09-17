Khardaha: Chinese manja claims life of ex-Army jawan

Kolkata: A former Indian Army jawan was killed after his throat got slit after a Chinese kite string got entangled while riding his motorcycle along the Kalyani Expressway in Khardaha on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Goutam Ghosh was a retired Army personnel and managed to get a job at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata. He lived in Barrackpore. On Wednesday afternoon, Ghosh left home for the airport riding his motorcycle.

While passing through the Khardaha area along the Kalyani Expressway, suddenly a sharp kite thread got entangled with his throat causing profuse bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital in Bandipur area where the doctor declared him brought dead. The cause of death is suspected to be massive blood loss. Though police started a probe, cops were unable to identify any person responsible for the act.