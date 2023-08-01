Khardah SI closed for harassing elderly couple

A well-marked low pressure area over central parts of north Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours likely causing enhanced rainfall activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the districts of South Bengal from July 31 to August 2.

In a recent bulletin, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Kolkata and other suburban areas in South Bengal will experience rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days.

IMD has issued an orange alert in South 24-Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura districts. These places are likely to receive 7-20cm heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 1.

The MeT office has predicted about 7-11 cm rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and other adjoining areas from July 31 to August 1. These places are tentatively under yellow alert.

An official at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, said: “There is a formation of a well marked low pressure over central parts of north Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into depression. The wind speed is very likely to exceed 45 kmph over north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from July 31 to August 2.”

GK Das, scientist, Area Cyclonic Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata said in the

bulletin that the heavy rain will cause rise in the water level of the river Hooghly. The visibility will be low due during rainfall which may cause traffic snarls.