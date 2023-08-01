Khardah SI closed for harassing elderly couple

A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khardah police station has been closed for allegedly harassing an elderly couple in connection with the probe of a domestic violence case.

According to sources, a woman had alleged that she was being tortured by her husband Rahul Mukherjee, father-in-law Goutam Mukherjee and mother-in-law Lekha Mukherjee regularly. She lodged a complaint at the Khardah PS following which police had started a probe. It is alleged that on July 16, the investigating officer, identified as Bimal Dutta who is an SI, went to the Mukherjee house for investigation.

It is alleged that Dutta, while probing told the Mukherjee family members that he will conduct a search at their house. When Goutam asked for a search warrant, Dutta forcefully conducted a search and allegedly threw various objects from within the almirah here and there. After he left, Goutam reportedly found that about Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from the locker. Further, Dutta had freezed Lekha’s bank account. Later, Goutam and others moved Barrackpore court alleging unnecessary harassment by the police. Lawyer representing Goutam told the court that the SI had violated the procedure and searched the house without permission from the court.

After the hearing, concerned magistrate directed Barrackpore City Police authorities to close the SI and initiate a departmental inquiry. The court also directed the police to defreeze Lekha’s bank account.