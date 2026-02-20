Khardah crash: One killed, four hurt

Kolkata: A man was killed while four others were injured after a bus hit two bicycles and a motorcycle on B T Road in the Khardah area on Thursday morning.



Though police have seized the bus, the offending driver somehow managed to flee immediately after the accident.

According to sources, two bicyclists and two persons sitting on a motorcycle were standing on the roadside around 8:45 am on Thursday. Suddenly, a bus from route 78 (Babughat-Barrackpore) lost control and ran over them. After that, the bus reportedly hit an auto rickshaw before coming to a halt. Five persons, including the two bicyclists, sustained multiple injuries. All of them were rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead.

Though local residents alleged that the bus was competing with another bus moving towards Barrackpore when the accident took place.

However, police claimed that they are unaware of any such issue. A massive manhunt is on to nab the offending bus driver. Also, a mechanical test of the offending bus is likely to be conducted to ascertain whether any technical glitch was present.