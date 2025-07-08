Kharagpur: TMC suspends Baby Koley

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced the suspension of Baby Koley from the party after she was caught on camera thrashing a CPI(M) leader, Anil Das, on an open road in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur.

The ruling party in Bengal once again set an example by suspending its leader for wrongdoing. The Trinamool Congress has consistently maintained that, unlike the BJP, it takes swift and decisive action against its leaders whenever they are accused of serious allegations.

Koley had earlier been served a show-cause notice by the Trinamool Congress, to which she failed to provide a satisfactory response.

The party stated that her suspension was due to her involvement in “unsocial and objectionable” activities. The incident of Koley hitting the CPI(M) leader was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is still doing the rounds on social media. Onlookers filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media.

There are reports that the incident occurred when Anil Das allegedly protested against the illegal demolition of a wall belonging to a local resident in Kharagpur’s Kharida area.