Kharagpur: Man dies after being hit by sand-laden truck

Kolkata: An elderly man was killed in a road accident at Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning, a man identified as Haripada Raut (68) of Arabindanagar in Mirnapore Town area, who is a doctor by profession was going to Pingla riding his motorcycle. At Mohinpur area under jurisdiction of Kharagpur Rural Police Station area, a sand-laden truck hit Raut while he was waiting to cross the road.

Raut was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. After the incident, local people vandalised the truck. However, the truck driver somehow managed to flee immediately after the accident. When police arrived, local residents started agitating and also put up a blockade. After police assured that necessary action will be taken against the driver, the blockade was withdrawn.