Kharagpur Industrial Park: State prepares 7.09 acres for allotment

Kolkata: The state government is preparing about 7.09 acres of land at the Kharagpur General Industrial Park in West Midnapore to allot plots to prospective investors for industry purposes.

Sources in the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) confirmed that quotations have been invited for executing a detailed survey for the purposes of demarcating 7.09 acres of Kharagpur Industrial Park, which is spread across 205.65 acres. The selected survey agency will be responsible for demarcating plots using land details provided by WBIDC. A site plan and a bird’s-eye view of the land will be prepared.

Further, the survey data needs to be superimposed on the mouza map of the designated area. An official said that a detailed land schedule for the proposed plots will be developed.

Plot boundaries will be marked while pillars are to be set up with global coordinates fixed using DGPS. Electronic Total Station (ETS) will be used to mark plot boundaries with wooden pegs, referencing control pillars. The official said that to fix the plots, a field verification is to be conducted to identify land and drawings will be prepared based on field verification, superimposed on the mouza map.

Kharagpur Industrial Park was developed in 1976. The site is located in Nimpura, which is about 7 Km from Kharagpur town. The Haldia Port is the closest port from the Industrial Park at a distance of about 127 Km while the Kolkata port is located approximately 138 Km from the site. According to WBIDC, there are 28 industrial units in Kharagpur Industrial Park. An official said that the state government has started offering unused land parcels for developing new industries.

It has taken a slew of measures to solve land hurdles for industry purposes. “This is part of the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP), which received clearance from the state Cabinet in 2021,” the official added.

WBIDC, the nodal agency of the state government, responsible for promoting industrialisation in the state, has set up many industrial parks such as Vidyasagar Industrial Park at Kharagpur, Panagarh Industrial Park at Panagarh, Rishi Bankim

Shilpaudyan at Naihati, Foundry Park, Rubber Park, Food Park at Howrah, Raghunathpur Industrial Parks in Purulia, etc.