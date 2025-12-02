Khana NI work: ER to cancel, divert and reschedule trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) will cancel, divert, short-terminate and reschedule several trains, mainly between December 5 and December 8, as part of yard remodelling work, including ladder shifting and Pre–Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking (NI) operations, scheduled from December 2 to 7 at Khana station in the Burdwan–Khana section under Howrah Division.

Officials said the pre-NI phase that began on December 2 will continue till December 5, followed by the NI phase from December 6 to 8.

Between December 5 and 8, 18 MEMU services on routes, including Burdwan–Asansol and Burdwan–Rampurhat, and 14 Express trains such as the Sealdah–Rampurhat Maa Tara Express, Howrah–Bolpur Shantiniketan Express, Malda Town–Howrah Intercity Express and Asansol–Sealdah Intercity Express, will be cancelled on specific days. 31 Express trains, including Darjeeling Mail, Ganadevta Express, Padatik Express, Gour Express, Kanchanjungha Express, Uttarbanga Express, Tebhaga Express, Kanchankanya Express and Saraighat Express, will be diverted between December 5 and 7.

Short-termination and short-origination arrangements have also been planned.

Five services, including the Burdwan–Tinpahar MEMU, Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and Guwahati–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express, will be rescheduled by 40 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes. Another five Express trains, including the Jogbani–Kolkata Express and Malda Town–Sealdah Gour Express, will be controlled en route for periods ranging from 15 minutes to 1 hour 50 minutes depending on their date of origination.