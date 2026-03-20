Khageswar Roy backs TMC candidate Swapna Barman

Jalpaiguri: Putting an end to days of speculation, senior Trinamool Congress leader Khageswar Roy has announced that he will stand firmly with party candidate and athlete Swapna Barman in the upcoming Assembly elections from Rajganj.

Following a late-night phone conversation with party chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, Roy on Thursday declared at his residence—amid the presence of district leadership—that he would continue working for the party and actively support its campaign.

Setting aside his disappointment over not being nominated, Roy said he would join Barman on the campaign trail from Friday. “Ensuring Swapna Barman’s victory in Rajganj is now a matter of prestige for me,” he stated. Roy’s announcement comes after a brief period of discontent following the release of the Trinamool Congress candidate list, where his name was missing. His supporters, including several block and regional-level leaders, had expressed their dissatisfaction, with some even announcing resignations via statements and social media.

The veteran leader had earlier issued an ultimatum to the party leadership, seeking clarification by Thursday morning and hinted at announcing his future course of action if no response was received. There were also indications that he was exploring alternative political options during this period.

A longtime associate of Mamata Banerjee since their days in the Congress and Youth Congress, Roy was eventually persuaded by senior leaders. On Wednesday night, he travelled to Siliguri along with party veterans Chandan Bhowmik and Tapan Dey to meet Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb.

According to Bhowmik, the TMC chief personally intervened and held a phone conversation with Roy, following which he was entrusted with overseeing the party’s campaign in the Rajganj Assembly Constituency.

“I was hurt and reacted emotionally after not being informed in advance,” Roy admitted. “However, after speaking with the party chief, I feel reassured. My only goal now is to ensure the party’s victory,” he added. District TMC president Mahua Gope confirmed that Roy will continue as a key organisational figure and play a crucial role in the campaign. Meanwhile, Barman is

currently in Siliguri attending to her ailing father, who is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home. Party sources said she is expected to visit Roy’s residence on Friday, marking the beginning of their joint campaign in Rajganj.

Several senior leaders and party workers were present at Roy’s residence during the announcement, including Bulu Chik Baraik and other district functionaries.