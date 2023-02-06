Khadimela to be held in Malda from Feb 9

malda: The largest-ever Khadimela of Malda will be organised by the District West Bengal Kahdi and Village Industries Board from February 9 at the ground adjacent to Vivekananada Yuba Awas, Bandh Road in English Bazaar.



After having tested the ground and organising the fair at different places of Malda in a smaller scale, the District Board Office and the District Industries Center (DIC) decided to hold it on a larger scale this time. Tajmul Hossain, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textile Department, Government of West Bengal, whose home turf is Malda, stated: “Khadi is an excellent product. It has prospered under the able guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I request all to visit the fair to support the stall owners.”

About 110 stalls will be set up at the fair in the ground that holds the Malda Book Fair as it has a bigger area. Representatives from most of the disticts will put up stalls at the fair. Even some stalls will have Khadi sellers from other states of the country. It is also learnt that 32 stalls will be set up by the Malda khadi sellers. Managing director of Malda District Industries Center, Manabendra Mandal, said: “We are expecting a huge crowd and a good trade for all the participants.” The famous silk of Malda will be showcased along with Tasar silk. Products that are available over the Khadi counters will be made available in the stalls.