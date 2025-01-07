Khadi Mela registers record sale of over Rs 7 cr this yr

Kolkata: Khadi Mela in Kolkata has registered a record sale of over Rs 7 crore this year, highest in the past 5 years. The Mela was kicked off at Taltala ground on Prince Anwar Shah Road on December 14 and ended on January 5 aiming to further encourage the small and medium enterprises relating to the textile industry.

The Khadi Mela this year has also seen a huge footfall. Stalls that showcased various products made by the artisans from different parts of the state attracted the customers. The fair is held at Taltala Ground every year. Arrangements were made to accommodate more artisans to display their products. The fair was organised by the West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB). After the fair was over on January 5, WBKVIB prepared a primary report saying that Khadi products worth Rs 7.28 crore were sold in the fair this year. The figure may also go up. The fair showcased and sold a plethora of Khadi products only, including silk sarees. Tulaipanji and Gobindobhog rice were also sold in the fair.

It was learnt that in the past five years, products worth around Rs 6 crore were sold in the fair. After Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister of the state, she started encouraging the Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) and has taken several measures to empower them. The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured that benefits reach them directly. Over the years, Khadi stalls too have increased in South Kolkata.

People involved in various SHGs over the past few years have received a platform to showcase their products. Apart from Kolkata, Khadi Mela was also held in nine districts, including Purulia, Murshidabad, Burdwan and Birbhum districts. Khadi fairs are organised during winter for promotion of small-scale industries in the state.