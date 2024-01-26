Khadi Mela kicks off in city at Taltala Ground, on till Feb 13

Kolkata: In a bid to further encourage the small and medium enterprises relating to textile industry, a Khadi Mela kicked off on January 25 in Kolkata where more than 100 stalls are set to showcase various products made by the artisans from different parts of the state. The fair is being held at Taltala Ground on Prince Anwar Shah Road near a shopping mall. It comprises about 110 stalls and arrangements have also been made to accommodate more artisans to display their products. It is set to continue till February 13.



During its inauguration, State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: “Last year the sale was Rs 5 crore 90 lakh. We hope that it will break the previous record. It is encouraging to see the demand growing every year. Khadi is not just a material for textile but it is something which provides livelihood to a large section of the rural populace.” He added: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encourages the Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) and has taken measures to empower them. She ensures benefits reach them directly.”

Debashish Kumar, MLA Rashbehari Assembly, said that there is a 15 per cent discount on the products at the fair. “In book fair this year there are no discounts but here it is available. People love such offers when they make purchases in a fair. Over the years, Khadi stalls too have increased in South Kolkata.” His opinion was also echoed by Kolkata South MP Mala Roy. Also present was the councillor of Ward 93, Mousumi Das. Kallol Khan, chairman, West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board, said that the mela was also organised in other districts of the state. He highlighted: “Earlier there were no Khadi products for children but recently the board held a meeting and I have suggested making such products. Soon, it will be available for purchase.”

Khan added that the board has also spoken to Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Firhad Hakim and proposed a plan to set up a Khadi stall below the Kalighat Skywalk. “We have already opened several outlets including at Mayapur ISKCON,” he added.

Several cultural events will be performed at the fair, especially on the occasion of Republic Day.