KG Suresh advocates for interdisciplinary studies at event in SNU

Kolkata: Journalist-turned-academician and now one of the leading names in media studies KG Suresh in an event at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) said it was important that studies became interdisciplinary for the overall growth of the students.

Speaking at an interaction with the post-graduation students of Journalism and Mass Communication at SNU, he talked on various topics, including the philosophy behind the NEP 2020.

He also spoke on qualities needed to shine in this field and gave some personal anecdotes.

He also discussed the significance of the NEP in shaping modern educational structures and highlighted the increasing role of digital media in Journalism and Mass Communication.