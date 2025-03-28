Key train services to be suspended for dev works

Raiganj: Railway authorities have announced the suspension of key train services between Radhikapur and Kolkata/Howrah on various dates in June and July 2025 to facilitate interlocking development work in the Malda Division. This decision has raised concerns among passengers in North Dinajpur.

According to the schedule released by the Railway authorities 13145 Kolkata-Radhikapur Express will not operate from Kolkata station from June 28 to July 1, 2025. 13146 Radhhikapur-Kolkata Express will be suspended from Radhikapur station from June 30 to July 2, 2025. 13053 Howra-Radhikapur Kulik Express will not run from Howrah station from June 29 to July 2, 2025 and 13054 Radhikapur-Howrah Kulik Express will be cancelled from Radhikapur station on June 30 and July 1, 2025.

Atanubandhu Lahiri, General Secretary of the Raiganj Merchants Association, expressed concern: “Passengers will face great difficulties as there are no other Kolkata-bound trains from Radhikapur station.” Raju Kumar, Station Superintendent of Raiganj station, stated: “The trains from Radhikapur will remain suspended on the specified dates due to ongoing interlocking development work in the Malda Division. Railway authorities have announced this more than three months in advance to allow passengers to arrange alternative travel plans.”