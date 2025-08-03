Key conspirator in TMC leader’s murder held from Bankura

Kolkata: Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has arrested a notorious criminal from Hooghly district, Bholanath Das alias Bagha, in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Pintu Chakraborty.

He was nabbed on Sunday from Sonamukhi in Bankura. Police said Bholanath is one of the key conspirators in the case.

According to sources, Chakraborty was a Panchayat member of Kanaipur panchayat in Konnagar. He owned an LPG dealership near the Kanaipur auto stand and also served as the president of the Kanaipur Business Association.

On Wednesday evening, while returning home from his office, Chakraborty was suddenly intercepted by two miscreants who attacked him with sharp weapons. He was stabbed multiple times, one of his hands was severed and he collapsed on the road with critical injuries. The assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Chakraborty was first rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and spotted the two attackers walking a few hundred metres from the spot before getting on a motorcycle. Using tower dumping technology to track mobile tower locations, investigators identified Biswanath Das alias Bisha as a suspect. They later found that he had conspired with his elder brother Bholanath alias Bagha to carry out the murder.

Police sources revealed that a land-related dispute between Bholanath and Chakraborty may have led to the crime.