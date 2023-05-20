Key accused of Egra explosion passes away at Odisha hospital

kolkata: The prime accused in the Egra blast incident, Bhanu Bag died at the hospital in Odisha in the wee hours of Friday.



Meanwhile, Inspector in-Charge (IC) of the Egra police station, Mousam Chakraborty has been removed. He has been transferred to the Hooghly Rural District Police. Swapan Goswami who was posted in the Cyber Crime police station in Hooghly Rural District Police, has been made the IC of Egra Police Station. Goswami, earlier had served in Egra police station as the IC. He has been brought back for his experience and knowledge about the area.

According to sources, Bhanu was admitted at a hospital in Cuttack in critical condition. After admission doctors had informed the cops that Bhanu had suffered almost 80 percent burn injuries. Also police came to know that at time of admission Bhanu and his family members claimed that he sustained burn injuries after a LPG cylinder exploded during a family function. Police came to know that after the incident, Bhanu was taken to the Cuttack hospital riding a motorcycle. At present Bhanu’s son Prithwiraj Bag and his nephew Indrajit Bag are in police custody who were arrested from Odisha two days ago.

Meanwhile, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has added necessary sections of the Explosive Substances Act after Calcutta High Court directed the investigating agency to consider it. CID also added the sections for murder and attempt to murder after obtaining necessary permission from the Contai Court.

On Tuesday an explosion had taken place at a cracker factory in the Khadikul village of Egra claiming nine lives. After a few hours of the blast, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the CID to take over the investigation. Challenging the state government’s decision, BJP leader Suvendu Adhiakri on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe. Also it was mentioned in the appeal that the state police has not incorporated the necessary sections under the Explosive Substances (ES) Act. On Thursday the Division Bench of the Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam rejected Adhikari’s appeal and allowed the CID to continue with the investigation. The court also rejected Adhikari’s another appeal for deployment of central forces in the blast site and directed the state police to deploy additional forces at the spot. The bench further directed the CID to submit a report by next day of hearing on June 12.