Key accused Anup Maji surrenders, gets bail

Kolkata: The prime accused in the alleged coal scam case, Anup Maji alias Lala, was granted bail under a few conditions by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Asansol after he surrendered on Tuesday.



According to sources, Maji had approached the Supreme Court earlier seeking protection from arrest which was reportedly granted by the Apex Court. Though the Supreme Court had directed Maji to surrender, it had given no time frame for the same.

Maji’s lawyer Abhishek Mukherjee on Monday said that his client surrendered before the Special CBI Court, Asansol and complied with the direction of the

Supreme Court. He also filed a petition seeking Maji’s bail citing that Central Bureau of Investigation had already filed chargesheet against his client.

On the other hand, Central Bureau of Investigation lawyer reportedly appealed for rejection of Maji’s bail.

After hearing both the parties, the judge granted bail for Maji under a few conditions.

The prime accused in the coal scam case has been directed not to leave his native place of stay at Nituria in Purulia along with a personal bond. In case Maji needs to go out of the Nituria area, he must obtain prior permission from the court. The court also scheduled the next hearing on May 21 and directed Central Bureau of Investigation to frame

the charges.