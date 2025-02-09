Ketugram: Explosion takes place in abandoned house

Kolkata: Tension spread at Ketugram in East Burdwan after an explosion took place inside a bathroom of an abandoned house triggering panic among the local residents.

According to sources, on Sunday evening, residents of Chenchuri village of Ketugram heard an explosion which created a mild tremor in the area. When the villagers came out of their homes, they saw a bathroom adjacent to an abandoned house demolished due to the explosion. After a while the police arrived.

After preliminary investigation, police suspect that a huge quantity of bombs or some sort of explosive was stored inside the bathroom which exploded. However, no one was injured. It may be learnt that the owners of the house live somewhere else for professional reasons. Police have started a probe. Cops have reportedly come to know that nobody has lived there for almost 15 years.