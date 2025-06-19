‘Kesari Chapter 2’ ‘misrepresenting’ Bengal’s freedom fighters: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused the Hindi film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ of distorting the history of India’s freedom movement by “misrepresenting” Bengal’s freedom fighters such as Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh. Moreover, a formal complaint has been filed with the Bidhannagar police.

The ruling party in Bengal accused the BJP-led Centre responsible for attempting to undermine Bengal’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, during a press conference, alleged that there has been an attempt to distort the history of the nationalist movement.

He alleged that the movie misrepresented two of the most prominent figures of the nationalist movement.

Khudiram Bose was allegedly referred to as Khudiram Singh while Barindra Kumar Ghosh was called as Barindra Kumar. It is an absolute insult to the freedom fighters of Bengal, Ghosh said.

A resident of Bidhannagar South has filed a police complaint against the film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, currently streaming on Jio Hotstar, alleging that it distorts historical facts about Bengal’s freedom struggle.

Ranajit Biswas, a resident of Nabapally, Sector IV, filed the grievance claiming the film falsely portrays revolutionaries Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh during a courtroom scene concerning the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case.

According to Biswas’s complaint, the film depicts them as “Khudiram Singh” and “Birendra Kumar” from Amritsar.

The complainant alleged that “misrepresentation, particularly regarding Khudiram Bose who was executed and Prafulla Chaki who (died by suicide),” is an “insult” to Bengal’s freedom fighters.

He further alleged that the inaccuracies disseminate misinformation and risk sowing linguistic and regional discord. Police have registered a case based on the complaint under sections 352 (intentional insult), 353 (1) (c) (public mischief), and 353 (2) (circulating false statements or information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Referring to the issue, TMC attacked the BJP-led Centre saying that a party that pushes the residents of Bengal into Bangladesh attaching a Bangladeshi tag, it is common for them to undermine the sentiment of the people of Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal also accused the BJP of making attempts one after another to obliterate Bengal’s past legacy.