Kerala MLA joins Trinamool Congress in Abhishek’s presence

Kolkata: Kerala’s Nilambur MLA, PV Anvar on Friday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Amid speculations about aligning with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, Nilambur MLA, PV Anvar officially joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday. The party made the announcement through their official social media platforms.

“Extending a very warm welcome to Shri P V Anvar, MLA Nilambur, who joined the @AITCofficial family today in the presence of our Hon’ble Nat’l GS Shri @abhishekaitc,” TMC posted on X. “Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation,” the party added.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “His (Anvar’s) dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every

dream is realized!”