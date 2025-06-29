Kerala building collapse: Bodies of 3 Malda migrant workers reach home

Malda: A pall of grief hangs over two villages in Malda district after the mortal remains of three migrant workers who died in a tragic building collapse in Kerala reached home on Saturday night.

The victims, identified as Rabiul Islam (21) and Rabiul Sheikh (19) of Hajipur in Pardeonapur–Shovapur Gram Panchayat, and Abdul Alim (31) of Gobardhantola in Kumbhira Gram Panchayat, had left for Kerala just a week ago, seeking work after Eid to support their families.

The accident occurred early Friday morning in Kodakara, Thrissur district, where around 15 workers from Malda and Murshidabad had rented an old two-storey building. According to survivors, cracks began to appear in a wall of the house, prompting the workers to flee in panic. Rabiul Islam, Rabiul Sheikh and Abdul Alim attempted to escape via the front staircase, but a portion of the concrete structure collapsed, burying them under the debris. They were declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Recounting the horrifying moment, Mohammad Bairul Sheikh, brother of Rabiul Islam and a co-worker, stated: “We heard a loud cracking sound and rushed to escape. Some of us took the back stairs, but my brother and two others took the front. That’s when the wall came crashing down on them.”

The West Bengal government facilitated the return of the bodies, which arrived in coffins late Saturday. They were buried the same night.

Local MLA Chandana Sarkar, along with Zilla Parishad member Paritosh Sarkar and BDO Sukanta Shikdar, visited the families to offer condolences and assured full government support.

“We are with the families in this time of unbearable grief. All necessary assistance and compensation will be provided,” said the MLA.

Firoz Ali, father of Rabiul Islam, said: “The MLA made the arrangements for the body to be brought back from Kolkata. The block office also gave us Rs 2,000 and clothes.”

Abdul Alim’s pregnant wife, Merina Khatun, tearfully said: “My husband went to Kerala to support our family. I am four months pregnant, and now he’s gone forever.”

Meanwhile, even after five days, 19 migrant workers from Harishchandrapur, Malda, remain detained in Cuttack, Odisha, on suspicion of being Bangladeshi. Though one was released on Friday, families remain anxious. Over 100 workers there are living in fear. Authorities claim efforts for their release are ongoing.