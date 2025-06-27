Kerala building collapse: 2 migrant workers from Malda die, one missing

Malda: In a tragic incident, a two-storied building housing migrant labourers collapsed in Kodakara, Thrissur district of Kerala, leaving two dead and one missing. On the other hand, 19 migrant workers from Malda district in Bengal were detained in Odisha’s Cuttack district on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, sparking protests and appeals from their families and local officials.

The building collapse occurred around 6 am on Friday when most workers were preparing to leave for work. Rescue teams managed to pull out two individuals—Rabiul Shaikh (18) and Rabiul Islam (21), both hailing from Pardeonapur in Baishnabnagar, Malda.

While Rupel was found dead at the scene, Rahul succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search operations are still ongoing to locate Abdul Matin (31), from Kumbhira under the same police station, who remains missing. The structure, an old laterite-brick house near the Kodakara Panchayat office, was reportedly weakened by heavy overnight rainfall.

17 migrant labourers were staying there of which 14 managed to escape unhurt. “We suspect the rains played a major role in weakening the already dilapidated structure. As per the order of the District Magistrate, we have visited the distressed families and taken up initiatives to safely bring back the bodies.” said Sukanta Sikdar, BDO Kaliachak III.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, 19 migrant workers from Talgachi village in Harischandrapur’s Mashaldah Gram Panchayat (GP) were detained in Mahanga area of Cuttack district. The workers, mostly hawkers, were earning their livelihood across various parts of Cuttack. On Wednesday morning, police summoned around 50-60 migrant workers for questioning. 19 were subsequently detained and kept in a local camp.

The families of the detainees have vehemently denied the allegations. “Just because they speak Bengali doesn’t make them Bangladeshi. They’ve been working there for years and possess valid Indian identity documents,” said Rizia Sultana, Sabhapati of Harischandrapur-II Panchayat Samiti. She added: “We are working to ensure their immediate release.”

State minister and local MLA Tajmul Hossain confirmed that the matter had been taken up with the Chairman of the West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board.

“The Odisha government has been contacted and all necessary steps are being taken to bring them back,” he assured.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania also confirmed official intervention. Labour rights groups condemned the incident.

“This is not just about Malda. Workers from various parts of Bengal are being harassed in Odisha under false claims,” said Asif Farooq, State General Secretary of the Shramik Oikamatta Sangathan.