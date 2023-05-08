Keeping close tab, state prepared to deal with Cyclone Mocha: CM

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government is taking all the precautionary measures in the wake of the cyclone alert and she urged the people not to be scared.



She also added that the people may be evacuated from the coastal areas if the situation demands so.

Banerjee addressing the media at Nabanna said: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Integrated control rooms have been made operational in the state secretariat and also in the districts. There is nothing to worry about. Our government is closely monitoring the situation. We will handle the cyclone Mocha in the same way as we had combated the previous cyclones.”

A high-level meeting was conducted at the state secretariat to chalk out plans to combat the situation and also to keep close monitoring.

Banerjee also mentioned that a low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday.

“Special arrangements will be made in Digha and Sunderbans and also along the coastal areas. People residing along the coastlines will be removed if it is required,” Banerjee stated.

She told the media that there is a sufficient stock of relief materials with various district administrations.

“Around 25 lakh tarpaulins and 71 lakh relief clothes have been sent to the district magistrates (DMs)”, Banerjee added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. “The low-pressure system is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday”, IMD predicted.

There is a possibility that the system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi had held a meeting with NDRF regarding the cyclone on May 2 giving necessary instructions.

“It will continue to move and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by May 10 and move towards the central part of the Bay of Bengal. By May 12, it will be over the central part of East Central Bay of Bengal. We’re expecting that it will become a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal and it will change its path from May 12 onwards. It is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coast,” a weather official said.