Keeping a tab: Trinamool Congress forms WhatsApp group for party MLAs

Kolkata: After Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took a tough stand on the discipline and attendance of her party MLAs during a meeting at the Assembly on Monday, a WhatsApp group has been formed for the party MLAs.

According to sources, the WhatsApp group has been named ‘West Bengal Trinamool Congress Legislative Members’.

Sources said that senior party leader Aroop Biswas has become the admin of the WhatsApp group. Sources said that the Trinamool will post issues related to the MLAs in the group.

The party MLAs will also be able to post their queries in the group if any. It was learnt that the Trinamool supremo during her meeting on Monday directed her party to form the WhatsApp group.

Banerjee has already taken a tough stand on the punctuality and discipline of her party MLAs. At Monday’s meeting, Banerjee said that if an MLA skips an ongoing Assembly session for three consecutive days, he or she will be served with a show cause notice on the fourth day.

She had also warned the party MLAs against issuing any unwarranted statements in public.

Banerjee recently set up three disciplinary committees at different levels to keep a tab on the party leaders and whether they cross the red line. The decision was taken at the TMC’s national executive committee meeting at Kalighat.

The move comes against the backdrop of out-of-turn statements by TMC leaders on multiple issues in recent times.