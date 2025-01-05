Keep vigil on Delhi Police activities: CM to Cooch Behar admin

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a directive to the Cooch Behar District Administration, instructing them to closely monitor the activities of Delhi Police in the region. This comes in the wake of recent searches conducted by a Delhi Police team in the border areas of Cooch Behar.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s instructions, Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Avijit Dey Bhowmik convened a special meeting with the party’s block presidents. During the meeting, held at the TMC district office, he urged party workers to remain vigilant and report any unauthorised activities by police personnel from other states. Dey Bhowmik stated: “If police from outside the state come to our district, they must be accompanied by local police. In the absence of local police, our party members have been advised not to assist them and to immediately inform the local police station and the party about the situation.” The directive follows a recent incident in Dinhata, where a special team from Delhi Police reportedly gathered information about migrant workers from the border areas and examined their documents. The incident raised concerns, leading to an administrative meeting at Nabanna on January 2. During the meeting, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha apprised the Chief Minister of the situation. Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with the local administration and the Superintendent of Police for failing to report the incident to senior officials. She also directed Guha to inform her directly should such incidents occur again.

Following the Chief Minister’s reprimand, TMC leaders in Cooch Behar took swift action. Dey Bhowmik has instructed party leaders and block presidents to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that local authorities are immediately informed about any activities by police from other states.