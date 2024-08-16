Keep faith in CBI, do not spread any rumours: CP

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday requested people to keep their faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and not to spread any rumours for the sake of the investigation.



On Friday, during a Press conference at the Lalbazar, Goyal said that since the commencement of the case of alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at the R G Kar hospital, police have not tried to shield anyone. Goyal also claimed that till the time they had investigated in a transparent manner but police did not arrest anyone apart from Sanjoy Roy from the hospital as they had no evidence of involvement of any persons. While talking about the allegation of police tried to make PGT doctor’s death look like a suicide, CP said that initiating an Unnatural Death (UD) case does not mean that police was trying to hide the actual crime.

“UD case is a natural process. Murder is an unnatural death. When you have to do an inquest, it is preceded by a UD case. I do not see why it is being spread that by starting a UD case we wanted to hush up the matter and make it look like a UD case. Road traffic accident, snake bite murder are UD cases. Not just in Kolkata Police but anywhere in state,” said Goyal

CP further mentioned that despite CBI taking over the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor, rumours are being spread. He said: “Far too many rumours are floating which have no basis. So-called experts are analysing the rumours. The evidence has to be scientific in nature. Now the case has gone to the CBI. Let’s have trust in the agency which is investigating this case.”