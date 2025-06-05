‘Keep demolition teams ready for night shifts’: In wake of heavy rain forecast, KMC takes foolproof measures

Kolkata: In the wake of a forecast of further rain and thundershower in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is on war footing to ensure that in case of a heavy downpour the inundated water gets drained within a few hours. It was learnt that the Drainage department has been directed to ensure round-the-clock manning at drainage pumping stations. Flood control centres are being set up at Hrishikesh Park and Manicktala sub-urban system areas. It will be manned from 11 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 24 hours on Sundays and holidays. Extra manpower is being deployed to man the lock gates, especially at Bantala.

Some of the major drainage pumping stations are being kept under observation including Ballygunge, Palmer Bazar, Dhapa Lock, Maniktala, Marcus Square, Mominpore, Kalighat and Behala Flyover. Further, the Solid Waste Management department has been directed to ensure cleaning of gully-pit mouths and related work. There needs to be daily cleaning until 6 pm. For night shift, five mazdoors and one supervisor will be stationed in wards from 6 pm to 6 am. A control team too shall be formed. The Municipal Secretary’s department will man the KMC control room and coordinate. One officer will also be posted at the Lalbazar control room.

Supplies such as tarpaulins, dry food, clothes and required kits need to be timely dispatched. The KEIIP has been asked to provide support for sewerage and drainage in Boroughs XI and XVI. To prevent any untoward incident caused by electrocution, joint inspections with CESC officials are being conducted to check pillar boxes and trident lamp posts at waterlogging points, sources in the Lighting department said. In case of heavy rainfall which may lead to possible collapse of dilapidated buildings, the Building department has been directed to keep demolition teams ready for night shifts (10 pm to 6 am) at the control room. There will be two shifts on Sundays and holidays.

