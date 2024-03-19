Keep courts clean & encroachment-free: Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam

Kolkata: The once dilapidated building of the Uluberia Sub-Division Court was remodelled and refurbished by the Public Works Department (PWD) with adequate facilities. During the inauguration of the new Civil Judge (Senior Division) second court there, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam focused on the need to keep courts clean and encroachment-free.



The order for establishment of the second court was approved by Calcutta High Court in 2018, but according to Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, due to procedural problems this could not take shape till now. Uluberia, the main sub-division of Howrah, has been functioning with eight courts till now.

It had one court of civil judge (senior division) whereas the other sub-division Amta had none, the District Judge Howrah Sonia Majumder said during the inaugural ceremony. One presiding officer has also been selected for the new court, which started functioning from Monday.

The civil judge (senior division), a newly-created post, will be catering and have jurisdiction over four police stations – Joypur, Rajapur, Shyampur and Uluberia. “We hope that Uluberia Court will function much better,” Justice Bhattacharyya said.

The opening of a new court was a long-standing demand of the bar. “Establishment of a new court, comes with new responsibilities for the bar and the bench,” Chief Justice Sivagnanam said, while appealing to the members of the Bar and advocate clerks to keep the court premises clean and encroachment free.

“The common area and corridors are meant for the free ingress and egress into the court premises and those should be maintained,” Chief Justice said. Justice Bhattacharyya shared that encroachment is a pertinent issue throughout the Howrah district and its sub-division.