Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind stretch likely to be operational by June 2026: Metro GM

Kolkata: General Manager (GM) of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that by June 2026, the entire stretch from Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) is likely to be operational. Reddy hopes that by December, the Orange Line from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata will be opened, by June 2024, this stretch will be extended upto Salt Lake Sector V and by December 2024 to City Centre 2.



He thanked the state government for extending a helping hand to complete all the ongoing Metro projects in the city. Reddy was inspecting the upcoming Orange Line from Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) stations on Tuesday.

He advised the concerned officials to complete the job as per deadline.

The principal heads of departments of Metro Railway and senior officials of RVNL accompanied him during this inspection.

Reddy also inspected the traffic diversion and the trial run being undertaken by the Traffic department on EM Bypass for construction of piers on this stretch.

Prior to this, the General Manager inspected Jatin Das Park to Kavi Subhash stretch of North-South Corridor

in a Metro.