‘Kavi Subhash Metro Station reconstruction to begin soon’

Kolkata: The reconstruction of Kavi Subhash Metro station, the original southern terminal of Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line, is set to commence shortly and is expected to take around six to seven months to complete, Metro Railway General Manager Subhransu Sekhar Mishra said.

Before work begins on the rebuilding project, Metro authorities plan to set up a new crossover at Shahid Khudiram station (current southern terminal), within the next 15 days to ensure uninterrupted operations during the reconstruction period. The work is expected to take two to three days and become operational by early November.

Passenger services to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) have remained suspended since July 28, after cracks were detected in several of the station’s supporting piers. Since then, regular services have been operating between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram, though most trains still run up to Kavi Subhash for reversal. In the absence of a crossover at Shahid Khudiram, a number of trains are also being reversed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.

The upcoming crossover will allow trains to reverse at Shahid Khudiram during the reconstruction phase, easing operational difficulties and helping maintain normal frequency on the Blue Line.

“Expert reports have been submitted and are being studied. We are trying to expedite the process,” Mishra said. “The reconstruction of Kavi Subhash station is expected to take around six to seven months, after which passenger services will resume from there. Work is likely to begin in about 15 to 20 days, but before that, we will set up the crossover at Shahid Khudiram.”

The Kavi Subhash station will be completely demolished and rebuilt. Full-fledged services to Kavi Subhash are likely to resume by mid-2026, once the reconstruction work is completed.