Kavi Subhas Metro closure: State launches spl shuttle bus

Kolkata: The state Transport department is introducing special bus service from Kavi Subhas Metro Station till Sahid Khudiram Metro Station from Monday onwards to facilitate the daily commuters in the backdrop of Kavi Subhas being closed for at least 9 months for renovation The old complex will be demolished and a new one will come up.

The shuttle buses will have a seating capacity of 32 and the price for commuting has been fixed at Rs 10. Services will be available till the start of Metro service from Kavi Subhas, said a senior state Transport department official. The bus services will be available in two phases every day from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm till 8 pm. “The services are being introduced for facilitating the office goers reach from Kavi Subhas to Sahid Khudiram without any hassle,” said a Transport department official.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation had started a trial bus service on Thursday and had faced resistance from local auto operators who have been charging indiscriminately.