Katwa–Barddhaman EMU timings revised from Feb 15

Kolkata: The timings of two Katwa–Barddhaman EMU local trains will be revised from February 15 for the convenience of passengers, Eastern Railway said on Thursday.



Train 35018 Katwa–Barddhaman EMU local will leave Katwa at 3.55 pm instead of 4 pm and reach Barddhaman at 5.10 pm instead of 5.15 pm.

Train 35023 Barddhaman–Katwa EMU local will leave Barddhaman at 3.55 pm instead of 4 pm and reach Katwa at 5.15 pm instead of 5.20 pm.

Eastern Railway said the trains would run with revised stoppage timings at all intermediate stations on the route from the same date.