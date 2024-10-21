Katwa: Three-year-old girl ‘tortured sexually’, 1 held

Kolkata: A three-year-old girl was allegedly tortured sexually by her neighbour at Katwa in East Burdwan.



The accused man was detained by local residents and later handed over to the police.

According to sources, on Saturday afternoon the accused allegedly lured the three-year-old girl to his house promising to give biscuits. The victim girl who is the neighbour of the accused believed him and went to his house.

It is alleged that the accused sexually tortured her. The girl after a whole returned home crying. When her mother asked about what happened, she narrated the whole incident.

Also, the girl’s mother spotted blood on the minor’s body parts.

In the evening, when the incident came to light, local residents dragged the accused out of his house and detained him.

Police were also informed and later, the accused was handed over to the cops.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following which he was arrested.