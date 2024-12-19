Katihar Express: Police reconstructs scene of percussionist murder

Kolkata: The cops of Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP) station reconstructed the scene of the percussionist murder in Down Katihar Express on Thursday.

On November 19, the body of a percussionist identified as Soumitra Chatterjee was found inside the compartment earmarked for specially-abled people in Katihar Express at Howrah Railway Station. During the probe, police found that Chatterjee’s luggage and his mobile phone were missing. While tracking his mobile phone, cops found it was moving towards South India parallel to the Railway track.

Upon checking the Railway route, it was found that it was the route of Ernakulam Express which originates from Howrah Railway Station.

Accordingly, the Railway stations enroute were alerted by the state police through proper channels. However, the suspect remained untraced.

Meanwhile, cops found that Chatterjee’s mobile phone was switched off after the location reached Salem about three days after the murder. Cops were trying to track the mobile but failed as it remained switched off. On November 26, Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Howrah, Pushpa received a phone call from the Gujarat Police where she was told that a youth identified as Rahul Jatt alias Bholu who was also wanted in Gujrat, confessed that he killed someone at Howrah Railway Station.

On December 12, the accused was brought to Howrah and sent to judicial custody. Recently police appealed for Rahul’s police remand which was eventually granted. During interrogation, Rahul confessed that he had killed Chatterjee with a sharp weapon during an argument over a bidi between the Katihar and Malda railway stations. Later, he deboarded the Down Katihar Express at Azimganj Railway Station. Later, Rahul boarded another train to Malda. From there, he took another train to Howrah. After that, Rahul took a train to South India.