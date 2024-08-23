Kathy Giles-Diaz assumes charge of US Consul General in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kathy Giles-Diaz has officially assumed the role of US Consul General (CG) in Kolkata, effective August 21. She succeeded former CG Melinda Pavek. “I am deeply honored to represent the United States in East and Northeast India.



I look forward to meeting people and communities across the 11 states of the Kolkata Consular District and building upon the strong foundation of the U.S.-India partnership,” said Giles-Diaz.

Giles-Diaz has a distinguished career, having served as the Public Affairs Advisor at the US Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium, and held various other

significant positions.