‘Kashmiri militant arrested by Bengal police, not J&K police’

Kolkata: The Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar on Sunday said that the Kashmiri militant who was arrested from Canning was nabbed by the state police and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police.

On Sunday during a press conference, Kumar mentioned that in some media platforms it was published that the J&K Police during a joint raid had caught the Kashmiri militant Javed Munshi which is incorrect. “Javed Munshi was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from the state police STF. Many are trying to show that the J&K Police came and arrested him and we are not doing anything. This is wrong,” he said. Kumar said that the state police had been tracking Munshi for the past several days before arrest. As he was not wanted in any case in Bengal, state police first verified Munshi’s presence and his antecedents before contacting the J&K Police.

On December 22, Munshi, a trained militant having direct connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s son Talha Saeed was arrested from Canning in South 24-Parganas.

The DG also criticised the Border Security Force (BSF). Kumar mentioned that Bengal shares International border with three countries, among which, maximum is with Bangladesh. The border is being looked after by the BSF where there are several lapses.