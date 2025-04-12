Kasba unrest: ‘BJP & CPI(M) tried to instigate people, threatened to burn down the place’

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed there was a “deliberate attempt” to provoke unrest at the Kasba DI office — suggesting the Opposition might be trying to derail the state’s efforts to resolve the issue legally — TMC IT cell chief Debangshu Bhattacharya shared a video on social media.

In the clip, individuals are seen assaulting police officers and threatening to set the office on fire with petrol. Bhattacharya stated that such individuals cannot be considered teachers and expressed suspicion that the BJP and CPI(M) could be involved in the incident.

Bhattacharya on social media uploaded a video that showed that a police personnel was attacked by the protesting mob while one of the protestors was caught on camera threatening to burn down the place.

Bhattacharya said that it is painful that these teachers have been rendered jobless and empathy pours in for them from all quarters but a school teacher cannot act like this.

“CPI(M) and BJP took part in the event and tried to instigate people. They tried to break open the gate, roughed up policemen and then threatened to burn down the place. After that what option was left with the police?” he asked.

“State government is always restrained. The police under the Mamata Banerjee government are not trigger-happy. Not a single person was shot down by the state whereas as the Jyoti Basu and Budhhadeb Bhattacharya led the erstwhile Left Front government had gunned down people. There were many instances like Singur and Nandigram,” he remarked.

“There has been a clear instruction to the police from the Mamata Banerjee government that they (police) will not even lathi-charge till the situation is really worse,” Bhattacharya said.

Kunal Ghosh had earlier said that the Kasba incident was deliberately done in an attempt to derail the legal and administrative efforts being taken to resolve the issue.

It serves the Opposition to derail these efforts and keep the issue lingering, Ghosh had said.

“When professor Om Prakash Mishra was kicked in JU there was absolute silence, now there is outrage. Why?” asked Ghosh on Thursday.