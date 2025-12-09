Kasba: Two women found living with corpse at home

Kolkata: Two women were found living with the corpse of an elderly man at their Kasba residence on Monday. Police recovered the body for autopsy and rescued the women, one of whom was later admitted to hospital.

According to sources, the deceased, Sumit Sen (64), lived with his wife Archana Sen, around 50, and daughter Sompriti Sen, around 35, at their home in the Bosepukur area of Kasba. Sen, a private company employee, had retired some time ago. Neighbours told police they had not seen any of the three step out for several days.

A team from Kasba Police Station reached the spot and learned from residents that the women were not opening the door. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response. Police eventually broke open the door and found Sumit lying dead on a sofa, his body partially decomposed. When questioned, Sompriti reportedly told officers that she and her mother had been calling out to Sumit for the past three days but he had not responded.

Neighbours also informed police that both women were suffering from psychological disorders. Archana was admitted to hospital after her health deteriorated significantly.

Police are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of Sen’s death.