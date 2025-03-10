Kasba: Two injured in road accident

Kolkata: Two persons, including a six-year-old girl, were injured in a road accident late on Sunday night in Kasba.

According to sources, on Sunday around 12:05 am, a motorcyclist was riding his high-end motorcycle along the Rash Behari Connector towards Gariahat. Near the Bosepukur Sitalamandir, the motorcyclist identified as Subham Kumar Singh lost control and collided with a guard rail. After hitting the guard rail the motorcycle went on the footpath and hit the child who was standing with her parents.

After hitting the child the motorcycle came to a screeching halt and Singh fell on the road.

The injured duo was rushed to a private hospital nearby on EM Bypass where the motorcyclist and the child were admitted.

It is alleged that the youth was riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet and recklessly. It is suspected that youth failed to control the two-wheeler due to overspeeding.