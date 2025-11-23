Kasba: Two held over chartered accountant’s death at hotel

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested by Kasba police in connection with the murder of chartered accountant Adarsh Losalka, whose body was recovered from a hotel room in Kasba.

Losalka, 33, a resident of Dubrajpur in Birbhum, was found dead inside his hotel room with multiple injuries. Police sources said he had checked into the hotel around 8:30 pm on Friday along with a man and a woman. The trio booked two rooms. Around 1:30 am, the man and the woman checked out of the hotel. On Saturday, when hotel staff repeatedly knocked on Losalka’s door and received no response, they alerted the police.

Officers arrived and broke open the door to find Losalka dead inside the room. During probe, police identified the two individuals who had accompanied Losalka. Both were traced and detained on Sunday. They have been identified as Dhruba Mitra of Coopers Camp in Nadia and Kamal Saha of Mohonpur in Barrackpore.

Interrogation revealed that Losalka had met Saha through a dating App. Police suspect the duo were involved in a racket in which they met individuals and later extorted them under various pretexts.