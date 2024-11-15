Kasba: TMC leader narrowly escapes being shot as gun fails to fire

Kolkata: A youth was caught red-handed with firearms while attacking Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushanta Ghosh of Ward 108.

According to sources, on Friday evening, Ghosh was sitting with a few others in front of his house in Kasba.

Suddenly, a motorcycle stopped in front of his house, and a youth sitting pillion got down and took out a firearm from his pocket.

Though he tried to shoot Ghosh from point-blank range the firearm malfunctioned.

The miscreant then took out another firearm and tried to shoot Ghosh. But this firearm also malfunctioned.

Reacting quickly, Ghosh tried to kick the miscreant. By that time, other people around Ghosh already surrounded the youth and subsequently detained him.

The other miscreants riding the motorcycle somehow managed to flee.

Later, the accused was handed over to the police.

So far, police have found that the arrested youth is from some other state.

Incidentally, a few days ago, a TMC worker was shot dead in Bhatara while he was sitting at a tea stall.

The miscreants hurled bombs at first and then shot the TMC worker, identified as Ashok Shaw, from

point-blank range.

Police have already arrested a few persons in

the case.