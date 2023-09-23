Kasba student death probe handed over to homicide branch of Kolkata Police

Kolkata: Within three days of Calcutta High Court’s order for a probe into the Kasba student death case to be carried under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, the investigation has been handed over to the homicide branch of Kolkata Police.



According to a news agency, the investigating officer had gone to Kasba Police Station to collect the case diary on Thursday.

At the same time, the post-mortem report of the student has been sent to the medical board, which will submit a report to the court on October 6.

“The investigating officer shall also apply and obtain an opinion from a team of medical experts of the SSKM Hospital to be set up by the authorities about the nature of injuries and the cause of death. All the relevant records including the videography be placed before the board. Let the report be filed on the next date in a sealed cover,” the Court had directed.

The student had succumbed to his injuries due to falling from the fifth floor of his school in Kasba. The father of the deceased student had approached Calcutta High Court. The matter was heard by Justice Jay Sengupta.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner submitted that no copy of the post-mortem report was handed over to the petitioner despite the request.