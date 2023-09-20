Kasba student death case: Probe to be supervised by CP, says HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the probe into the death of a student after succumbing to his injuries due to falling from the fifth floor of his school in Kasba be carried on under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. The matter will be next heard on October 6.



It was further directed that the investigating officer would seize the CCTV device by which the relevant video footage was captured as well as the hard disc of the corresponding system and the same be preserved by the investigating agency.

“The investigating officer shall also apply and obtain an opinion from a team of medical experts of the SSKM Hospital to be set up by the authorities about the nature of injuries and the cause of death. All the relevant records, including the videography, be placed before the board. Let the report be filed on the next date in a sealed cover,” the Court directed.

The father of the deceased student had approached the court. The matter was heard by Justice Jay Sengupta. The advocate appearing for the petitioner submitted that no copy of the post-mortem report was handed over to the petitioner despite the request. It was submitted that there was practically no external injury except for blood oozing out from behind the ears.

It was alleged that the CCTV footage was either tampered with or edited because the footage available till the victim’s presence on the fifth floor but not after that.

“This is, indeed, a very unfortunate case where a young boy, a student of a school, succumbed to his injuries after falling from the fifth floor of his school building. It is an absolute imperative to find out the true cause of death,” Justice

Sengupta observed.