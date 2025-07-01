Kasba rape: College suspends classes, shuts premises ‘until further notice’

Kolkata: In the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student at the law college in South Kolkata, the state Higher Education department on Monday directed the college authorities to take stringent action against the accused and implement urgent measures to restore safety and discipline on campus.

Besides, the college has suspended all classes and announced the closure of the campus for students until further notice. A notice posted on the college website late Sunday night stated: “All BALLB and LL.M (General and Honours) classes of the College will be suspended and the College premises will remain closed for all students until further notice, as decided by the Governing Body.” According to official sources, the department has instructed the college to dismiss Monojit Mishra alias ‘Mango’, a former student and contractual staffer, and rusticate two current students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both of whom have been arrested in the case.

The college has also been directed to issue a show-cause notice to the private security agency over lapses, enforce restrictions on the entry of outsiders into the premises, convene an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) meeting, ensure vacation of premises after college hours and install sufficient CCTV surveillance. However, despite the department’s clear instructions for swift action, the college failed to convene a Governing Body meeting on Monday, which was necessary to submit a report to the department by the evening. Citing restricted access to the campus, the college deferred the meeting and informed the department of the delay late in the day. The GB meeting is now expected to take place on Tuesday. The incident has sparked outrage among students. Several gathered on Monday to submit a deputation to the authorities but were left disappointed when the vice-principal did not turn up. Around 3 pm, the students headed to Hazra to place their demands before the Dean of Law at Calcutta University.

“We feel insecure and unsafe after what happened. We came with demands for security and accountability, but despite repeated requests, the vice-principal refused to come to the campus,” said Debdyuti Sengupta, a senior student.

Many students also voiced concerns over the deteriorating academic environment. “Everything seems to be happening here except education,” Sengupta added. Another student, Zoya Shahid, said: “We get no opportunities, no moot courts, debates or seminars. It’s as if the responsibility to initiate anything lies with us, not the college. We’ve stayed in college till late evening during events to support the administration. But when something serious happens, why is there no accountability?”

Students alleged that classes are held only once a week for each year. “Our third-year classes are held only on Fridays and wrap up in noon. So how was someone on campus late in the evening on the day of the incident?” questioned a student.

Allegations of outsiders frequently accessing the campus have also surfaced. Sristi Ahir, a student, recounted: “Two girls and two boys went up to the sixth floor on June 18. Staff saw them coming down. The boys were clearly not students, around 27 or 28 years old. The only response from the vice-principal has been to obtain sorry notes from the girls.”