Kasba rape accused Monojit ‘shown arrest’ in 2 previous cases

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Kasba law college rape case was made ‘shown arrest’ in two other cases which were registered in the past years.

On Tuesday, Monojit and three others were produced at the Alipore Court after completion of their judicial remand period. Before the hearing started, police submitted an appeal for Monojit’s ‘shown arrest’ in two cases of assault and molestation which were registered during 2023 and 2024. Though the appeal of the shown arrest was granted, Monojit also got bail in those two cases against two bonds.

Meanwhile, the security guard of the Kasba law college, appealed for bail. However, Special Public Prosecutor of the case mentioned that a security guard’s duty is to protect the people.

But in this case, the security guard protected the accused and under his protection the crime was committed. After the hearing, the court remanded the all four accused to judicial custody.