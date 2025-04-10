Kasba: Protestors clash with police; 6 cops hurt, says CP

Kolkata: Clashes ensued on Wednesday after a section of teachers, who lost their job on the basis of an order by the Supreme Court, tried to enter the District Inspector (DI) office in Kasba by violating the orders of the on duty police officials.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation and disperse the unruly mob trying to put up a padlock at the entrance of the DI office. Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma said that the cops had to use “mild force” to disperse the protestors. He also alleged that police were not informed about the movement and learnt from sources.

However, the top cop claimed that the police were attacked first and were outnumbered. Later, more police personnel arrived.

“Six police personnel were injured. One of them is in a critical condition. The video footage shown by the media is just one angle of the incident. We need to see the entire footage of the clash. Our senior officers will submit a report following that. Investigation is ongoing,” said Verma.

Replying to the questions by the media about a policeman allegedly kicking a teacher, CP mentioned that it was “not desirable”. Later, he requested the protestors to inform the local police if they want to organise any movement or submit deputation.

“If they inform us in advance, we will prepare accordingly. Police are not against anyone. We have clear instructions from the government. Police were compelled to act when they were attacked. We respect the protestors,” Verma added. On Wednesday, chaos cropped up at the DI office in Kasba after a section of teachers tried to gain entry forcefully. Though police tried to block the protestors at the main gate, the teachers broke the barricades and jumped over the main gate to enter the office premises. It was also alleged that when the cops tried to stop the teachers from entering the premises, a section of them assaulted the

police personnel.