Kasba murder case: ‘Accused couple reset victim’s ATM PIN’

Kolkata: The couple arrested for the murder of a chartered accountant at a Kasba hotel allegedly used the victim’s SIM card to reset the PIN of his ATM-cum-debit card through the ‘Forgot PIN’ feature, enabling them to withdraw cash soon after the killing.

Police said the woman, identified as Kamal Saha, had met the victim, Adarsh Losalka (33) of Dubrajpur in Birbhum, on a dating App. After days of chatting, they agreed to meet. Around 9:30 pm on November 21, Saha and her partner, Dhruba Mitra, met Losalka and checked into the hotel. Losalka had booked two rooms. Both he and Mitra submitted their Aadhaar cards, while Saha sent hers online.

Around 2 am, Mitra and Saha left the hotel. When Losalka did not check out the next morning, hotel staff entered his room and found him dead, with blood oozing from his nose. The autopsy revealed an internal nasal fracture and a few injuries, and the room showed signs of a scuffle.

On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupesh Kumar said the duo had taken Losalka’s phone, debit card and cash.

They inserted his SIM into one of their phones, changed the ATM PIN at a kiosk in Ultadanga and withdrew about Rs 11,000. The pair then moved around the city before returning to their Dum Dum residence.

Police have learnt that Mitra and Saha were school batchmates. Whether they were involved in similar crimes earlier remains unclear, as does the motive behind the murder.

“There are certain things which are not clear, including the motive. We are probing from all angles,” Kumar said.