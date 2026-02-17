Kasba molestation case: 3 held

Kolkata: The police have arrested three persons out of the five accused persons in the Kasba kidnapping and molestation case.

However, police also spotted some contradictions in the statement of the complainant as well. According to the complaint, on February 13, around 11 p.m., the woman was returning home from somewhere in a cab. After she got down near her home, a group of men allegedly forced her into a black four-wheeler near the Jahajbari area and took her to a deserted spot with the intention of wrongfully confining her and outraging her modesty. Her mobile phone was also taken away, which the accused allegedly returned when she started shouting before fleeing the spot. The woman also alleged that she was assaulted while trying to resist. Police have registered a case under sections 140(3) (kidnapping for wrongful confinement), 74 (assault on a woman to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police informed that the two FIR-named accused were known to the complainant. After freeing herself, the woman called a friend, who dropped her home, and she lodged a written complaint at Kasba PS the following day. During the probe, arrested three accused persons Akash Singh, Rahul Shaw and Aditya Giri of Khalpura in Bihar, from a flat at an apartment on Kalikapur Main Road on Monday night. The trio is getting grilled to trace the other

two accused.