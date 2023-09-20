Kasba: Man detained for shooting at residents

: A youth was arrested for allegedly shooting at some local residents of Baikuntha Ghosh Road area in Kasba after he was asked not to dump garbage on the road on Tuesday night.

Soumit Mondal, an employee of an Information Technology (IT) firm, was also found using a car having a ‘police’ board and a ‘press’ sticker on its windshield. Later, the police came to know that his father, Goutam Mondal, was a retired Sub Inspector (SI) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to sources, Soumit, a resident of Baikuntha Ghosh Road area, often dumped garbage on the road and also misbehaved with people who asked him to refrain from doing so.

Around 8.30 pm, Soumit was again found dumping garbage on the road and when a few members of a local club asked him not to do so, an altercation ensued. Later, Soumit along with his wife went to his father’s place in Chetla where he left her and reportedly returned with his father’s licenced 0.32 revolver.

At around 10 pm, he allegedly fired a round in the air. Though no one was injured, panic spread among the residents as well club members.

The local residents informed the Kasba Police Station but by the time they arrived, Mondal had fled. Police have recovered a live bullet and an empty bullet shell from the spot.

However, on Wednesday morning when he returned, Soumit was caught. A case has been registered against him on charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections under the Arms Act.