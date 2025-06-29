Kasba: Law college governing body set to meet today

Kolkata: The governing body of the law college in South Kolkata is set to meet on Monday to assess security lapses after the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student on campus triggered public outrage across Bengal.

The incident, which reportedly took place within the college premises, came to light on Friday. In response, the state Higher Education department directed the vice-principal to convene a governing body meeting, identify lapses and propose urgent safety measures to ensure the complete safety and security of students. A written report has been sought from the college, including details of any disciplinary action taken against the accused individuals.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by member Archana Majumdar, visited the college on Sunday to inspect the crime scene. However, the team faced resistance from the police, who initially denied them entry.

The NCW team, which arrived around 10.30 am, was allowed entry nearly an hour later, on the condition that no photographs or videos would be taken during the visit. However, access to sealed rooms and the upper floor was reportedly denied.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar criticised the police for failing to inform the Commission about the survivor’s whereabouts.

“The Deputy Commissioner looking after the case doesn’t know where the victim is. She is a law student who has allegedly been gang-raped at her institution and the authorities have no clarity about her whereabouts,” she said.

Majumdar stated that the Commission’s role is to support survivors, but that work remained incomplete. She confirmed that a detailed report based on Sunday’s visit would be filed and necessary follow-up steps would be initiated.

So far, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two current students, a temporary staff member who is an alumnus, and a security guard. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.